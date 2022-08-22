OBITUARY: Glenda Faye Haw

Mrs. Glenda Faye Haw, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her adoring husband of 46 years, Tong Haw; beloved children, Mark Haw and his wife Elvia, Mary Coon and her husband Jack Jr., and Rosie Freeman her and husband Jason; cherished grandchildren, Jarod Mei and Eva.

Above everything, her family came first, even before herself. Glenda will be missed by the many lives that she touched, and her legend will live on by all who knew her. Her strength and drive to never give up is the lesson that she instilled in everyone she came across.

Funeral services will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 2 pm with a visitation one hour prior to service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

