OBITUARY: Glenda F. Harlow

GLENDA FAULKNER HARLOW, passed away on December 23, 2021. She was a member of Brentwood Church of Christ. Glenda was an avid gardener but always took time for travel with Sam and their friends. The most special trip every year was the annual ski-trip for over ten years.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Samuel “Sam” Woofin Harlow; special friend of 46 years, Carolyn Turner as well as all the wonderful neighbors and friends at Cornerstone. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Shriners Children’s Hospital.

