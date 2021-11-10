OBITUARY: Gladys Jean Bulla Cothran

Gladys Jean (Bulla) Cothran was born on April 25, 1933, and went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2021. Graduating from Hillsboro High School in 1951 and receiving her undergraduate and master’s degrees in education from Middle Tennessee State University, she taught hundreds of first and second graders at Haywood Elementary for 30+ years before embarking on a career in real estate, where she not only helped countless clients find their dream homes, but also shared her favorite recipes with them in the process.

Gladys Jean was loving, kind, generous and giving. When she wasn’t house hunting, you could find her at the Triune United Methodist Church, playing the organ and teaching adult Sunday school classes, or spending time cultivating one of her many hobbies – pruning her stunning garden, making pottery and jewelry, or putting her impeccable seamstress skills to good use.

Lovingly known as “Jean Jean”, she was happiest in the company of family and friends. She enjoyed spending hours in the kitchen, making new recipes and sitting at the large dining room table her father made, sharing stories and memories with her loved ones. Gladys also enjoyed looking out over the pond as her grandchildren fished for the “big one” or you never knew what interesting games she would come up with at the Bulla Family Reunion!

Gladys Jean was proceeded in death by her mother Mabel Pegram Bulla, father, Zebulon Vance Bulla, husband William Lewis Cothran, and brothers Vance Bulla and Tom Bulla. She is survived by her sister Betty Bulla Hartsock, brother Dan Bulla, her beloved children Bill Cothran (wife, Elizabeth), Mark Cothran (wife, Gayle) and Lee Cothran (wife, Stacey). She leaves behind her adored grandchildren, Shane (wife, Krystal), Chelsey (husband, Dean) and Lexi – as well as her great-grandchildren, Alauna, Brayleigh, Haven, Silas, and Leighton.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00PM Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Triune United Methodist Church (7906 Nolensville Rd, Arrington, TN 37014), visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Triune Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Bill Cothran, Mark Cothran, Lee Cothran, Shane Cothran, Dean Richards and Dan Bulla. A special thank you to the caretakers at The Villages of Murfreesboro and Aveanna Hospice. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association or Triune United Methodist Church.

