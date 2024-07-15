OBITUARY: Ginny V. Baker

Ginny V. Baker of Clarksville, TN, formerly of Spring Hill, TN passed away on July 11, 2024.

She was a loving mother and “Grandma Ginny” to her children, granddaughters and many neighboring friends. Ginny was a member of Spring Hill Church of Christ. She worked in healthcare for many years and at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Ginny is preceded in death by her parents, Tavner & Lois Vantrease; husband, William Paul Baker; brothers, John Vantrease & Sonny Vantrease and other loving siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Lee Baker of Clarksville, TN; son, Timothy (Susanne) Baker of Thompsons Station, TN; adored granddaughters, Ellie Brooke Baker & Sadie Reese Baker and many other loving family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 6:00 PM Tuesday, July 16, 2024 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Church of Christ. Scott Ballard will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief or to the charity of your choice.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

