Ginny Polsgrove Brown passed away on March 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with Leukemia. Preceded in death by her husband, Harvey McCord Brown, in 2008, Ginny is survived by their children; Sharon K. Brown, Douglas Brown, Janice Brown and Laura Peden and grandchildren; Katie Brown, Jack Brown, Maddy Hill, Carter Brown, Riley Peden, Houston Peden and Vivinne Hill.

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Ginny’s family moved to Owensboro when she was a young girl. She graduated from Georgetown College and took her first teaching position in Louisville as a French teacher and guidance counselor. She and Harvey married in 1975 and moved their family to Brentwood in 1977. Ginny taught French at Franklin Road Academy and for over 10 years at Brentwood High School. Ginny enjoyed traveling and visited France many times, sometimes escorting groups of students. She also enjoyed playing bridge, needlepoint, reading and writing.

There will be a Celebration of Life service at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10th at Brentwood Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until time of the service. Active pallbearers are Jack and Carter Brown, Houston Peden, Phil Newman, Mike Matteson and Russell Beasley. Honorary pallbearers are members of the the Sonshine Class. Memorial contributions may be made to Brentwood Baptist Church, Embrace, A Special Needs Ministry, 7777 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027.

