OBITUARY: Gina Rugani Sasso

Gina Rugani Sasso, age 68 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on September 29, 2023; surrounded by her family.

She was born in Weymouth, MA and was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Alice Rugani.

Growing up in Massachusetts, she fell in love with the ocean at a young age. She was a retired elementary and preschool teacher. She instilled her love of travel to her children with their family vacations around the world and Gina continued her world travels with her church in Libertyville, Illinois.

After moving to Tennessee, she became an active member of Peace Lutheran Church volunteering whenever help was needed. She was an avid reader and knitter, belonging to many knitting groups.

She is survived by her children, Marisa Sasso and Jay (Kim) Sasso.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on October 21, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church in Spring Hill, TN, with a Celebration of Life to be held after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/