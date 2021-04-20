OBITUARY: Gina Campbell

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Gina Campbell

Mrs. Gina Campbell, age 62, of Spring Hill went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 18, 2021.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Spring Hill where she served in the nursery for over 20 years and Vacation Bible School for over 25 years. Gina also volunteered at the Spring Hill Public Library. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Martha Chunn Wilson. She is survived by husband of 35 years, Pat Campbell; daughters, Laura (Dane) Purtle and Susan (Chris) Martin; grandchildren, Campbell and Davis Purtle; and sister, Marsha Raynae Cole.

Funeral service will be conducted 1:00PM Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Chris Adams officiating. Visitation will be 5-8PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Dane Purtle, Chris Martin, Trey Alley, Stacey Turner, Andy Koelsch and Al Pogue. Honorary pallbearers David Pruitt, Tereasa Alley, Shannon Helgren, Ann Russell, the Presbyterian Women, and Friends of the Spring Hill Library.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Spring Hill, The Well Outreach or the Spring Hill Public Library. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

