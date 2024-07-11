OBITUARY: Gertrude Elizabeth Roberts Pasley

Gertrude Elizabeth Roberts Pasley lovingly known as “Aunt Doll” was born in Franklin, TN to the late Daniel C. and Annie Holt Roberts. A longtime member of Parkway Church of Christ, passed away peacefully at her home. She was 92.

Gertrude enjoyed watching baseball, specifically the Atlanta Braves. She was also a Tennessee Titans fan, especially when they won.

Gertrude was the proud parent of nine children. Her oldest son Isiah Pasley Jr preceded her in death.

She leaves to cherish her memory, Henry (Brenda) Pasley, Bessie Johnson, Deborah Womack, Eloise (Robert) Johnson, Annie (Rufus) Wells, Anthony (Carolyn) Pasley, Irvin (Jessica) Pasley, Joseph Pasley Sr. and daughter-in-law Patricia Pasley. She is also survived by sister, Marguerite Sanford, (two brothers and seven sisters preceded her in death) two brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She loved her family and her grandchildren as there are twenty-six grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Three grandchildren and one great-grandchild preceded her in death.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Dr. Brian Cormwell, Monogram Health and Nurse Tiffany Haywood.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday, July 14 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Matthew Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

