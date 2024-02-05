OBITUARY: Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Troutman Robertson

Geraldine “Gerry” Troutman Robertson, age 89, a resident of Fairview, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at The Reserve at Spring Hill.

Born on February 25, 1934, in Raleigh, North Carolina, Geraldine was the daughter of the late Fred Troutman and the late Isadora Hawkins Troutman.

She graduated from Mercer University in Macon, GA and spent most of her life in Macon. She was a member of Vineville Baptist Church. She devoted her professional life to sales in the Tupperware industry and was a top manager in the southeastern district.

An enthusiast of flowers and gardening, she served in many capacities in the Federated Garden Clubs of Macon, GA, as a Georgia state flower show judge, and took delight in birdwatching. In 2017

Gerry moved to Spring Hill, TN and hosted the Hawkins family reunion in Nashville. Gerry held a special affection for her cats, and grand-dogs Bella and Gus. Most importantly in her last few years, she cherished moments surrounded by her family, especially her great-granddaughters.

She is survived by her sons, Robbie (Lisa) Robertson, Howard (Laurie) Robertson, Todd (Robyn) Robertson, grandchildren, Ashley Robertson Robling, Madeleine Robertson, Matthew Robertson, Rachel Robertson Hoffheinz, Sara Robertson, and great-grandchildren, Everly Robling and Jameson Robling.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Alexander Robertson and her brother Fred Gilbert Troutman.

The family will honor and celebrate her life through private services at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

