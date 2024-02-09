OBITUARY: Geraldine ‘Gerri’ Steltjes

Geraldine “Gerri” Steltjes, age 85 of Franklin, TN passed away on February 6, 2024.

Preceded in death by husband, Robert H. “Bob” Steltjes; parents, Frank Octave and Frances Bradley Damerval; sisters, Zula Frances Damerval, Nell J. Lafferre, and brother, Frank Bradley Damerval.

Survived by her daughters, Julie (Scot) Cohen of Copake, NY and Jennifer (Tomm) Sharpe of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Hank Cohen, Thomas Sharpe, and Robert Sharpe; and many loving nieces, nephews and their families.

Gerri was a dedicated wife, mother, and amazing grandmother. She was active in the community, dedicating her time to several local organizations, including the Heritage Association of Williamson County and Carnton. She was the first woman on the Harpeth Academy (now Battle Ground Academy Lower School) Board of Directors. Gerri was a third-generation member of P.E.O., a philanthropic educational organization for women.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Monday, February 12, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. An inurnment committal will be conducted at a later date in Williamson Memorial Gardens Angel Columbarium.

Memorials may be made to Battle Ground Academy Lower School.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, (615) 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

