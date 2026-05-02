Geraldine “Geri” Elizabeth Gibbs Morrow, age 104 of Spring Hill, TN passed away April 30, 2026. She was born in St. Elmo, TN to the late Daniel B. & Carrie Tittle Gibbs. Geri was a member of Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church. She retired as a payroll secretary from the Chattanooga Electric Power Board. Following that, she enjoyed interacting with Rock City visitors while working in the Christmas shop. Geri was a longtime active member of the National Federation of Republican Women. She traveled all over the country promoting many candidates in state and national campaigns. Always known for her sense of style, she was promptly titled the “Fashion Police” by her friends at NHC Columbia. In every season, she was the life of the party, never missing an opportunity to engage with people and for sure never missing an opportunity to eat dessert first.

Geri is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Morrow, Jr.; infant son, James Spencer Morrow; brothers, Creed Gibbs, Donald Gibbs and Danny Gibbs; sisters, Anna Lou Stallings and Christine Robertson.

She is survived by her son, Norman L. (Linda) Morrow of Spring Hill, TN; granddaughters, Julie (Bruce) Hull of Spring Hill, TN and Gina Morrow of Lake Placid, FL; great-grandchildren, Courtney Bowman, Connor (Debra) Hull and Carrie (Benjamin) Hull-Garwood; and many other loving family members and friends.

Visitation with the family will be held 3-5PM Saturday, May 9, 2026 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 1:30PM Monday, May 11, 2026 at Chattanooga National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.