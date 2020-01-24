Gerald “Paw Paw” Dodd, age 80, of Franklin, TN passed away Jan 21, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Born in Williamson County to the late Bryan and Myrtle Fagan Dodd. He was a retired General Contractor, Graduate of Bethesda High School, and member of Old Hope Church of Christ. Gerald loved his family and his Pets, and he was considered everyone’s Hero.

Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Hilda Hargrove Dodd, siblings, Ruth Skinner, Mary King, Harold, Johnny, Jimmy, and Elbert Dodd.

Survivors include his daughters, Sherry (Billy Joe Cox) Conner, Cindy (David) Crafton, Grandchildren, Amy(David) Whitehouse, Thomas Conner, Tiffany (Christopher) Bourgeois, Great-Grandchildren, Destiny Whitehouse, Emma and Kaitlyn Conner, sisters, Emogene Dodd, Linda ( Buddy ) Lipscomb, brothers, Earl (Mary) Dodd, Nelson (Jean) Dodd, Bobby (Ruth) Dodd.

Services will be conducted 1:00 PM Saturday Jan 25, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Dove Wilson officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Friday evening from 4-7pm and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial in Pond Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers are Billy Joe Cox, David Crafton, Tiffany Crafton Bourgeois, Thomas Conner, David Whitehouse, Earl Dodd, Jr., Christopher Bourgeois.

Memorials may be made to the Williamson County Humane Society.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289. Williamsonmemorial.com