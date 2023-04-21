OBITUARY: Gerald Lee Dremel Sr.

Gerald Lee Dremel, Sr., age 90, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023.

He was born to the late Frank and Rose Novak Dremel in Pueblo, CO on March 15, 1933.

He retired from the Railroad as a Clerk. Mr. Dremel served as a Corporal in the United State Marines.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Dremel; and brothers, Bob and Gene Dremel.

Survived by wife, Mary Dremel; sons, Mark (Monica) Dremel, David (Candace) Dremel and Gerald (Stephanie) Dremel, Jr.; daughters, Karen (John) Graves and Rae Ann (Larry Sprouse) Dremel; grandchildren, Sarah and John Graves, Brian and Michael Pechek, Mikayla Lawrie, Melissa Holtsbaum, Savannah Bonzo, Alexandra Hamman and Isabella and Joseph Dremel; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Catholic Church of the Nativity.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

