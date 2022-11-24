OBITUARY: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Thomas Whitehurst

Gerald “Jerry” Thomas Whitehurst, age 84 of Brentwood, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Jerry was born May 12, 1938 in Nashville, Tennessee son of the late Earl and Geraldine Knott Whitehurst.

Jerry was a retired musician and was the music director and/or pianist for many television shows over the years, including the Grand Ole Opry, Pop Goes the Country, Hee Haw, The Bobby Lord Show and Dolly Parton’s Dolly TV show.

He was a regular collaborator with legendary Nashville TV and radio personality Ralph Emery, including The Morning Show on WSMV and was perhaps best known for his high-profile work on the long-running cable TV musical variety show Nashville Now, hosted by his longtime friend, Ralph Emery.

He also composed the Nashville Now theme song. His recording credits included tracks for Johnny Paycheck, J.J. Cale, Johnny Cash, Jim & Jesse, Pat Boone, Lester Flatt, Ernest Tubb, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard and Porter Wagoner.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Mealer Whitehurst of Brentwood; two daughters, Terry Dugger of Franklin, Tennessee and Lisa Hall (Bryan) of Phoenix, Arizona; one son, Gary Whitehurst (Ashley) of Atlanta, Georgia; three stepchildren, Jamie Gentry of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, Julie Tankersley (Brad) of Belfast, Tennessee and Jennifer Smith (Lance) of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; two sisters, Brenda Gregory (Charlie) of Naperville, Illinois and Connie Baker (Richard) of Franklin, Tennessee; one brother, Byron Whitehurst of Lebanon, Tennessee; twelve grandchildren, Allison Guidry, Mason, Chase and Pryce Hall, Thomas and James Whitehurst, Braley and Jarrett Gentry, Bryce Tankersley, Taylor, Sadie and Grant Smith and three great-grandchildren, Gunnar, Wyatt and Ryder Guidry.

Visitation with the Whitehurst family will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until funeral service time at 2:00 p.m. at the Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road with Brother Shane Hessey officiating. Interment to follow at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Faith Independent Church, 419 Ezell Pike, Nashville, Tennessee 37211, the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 or to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

