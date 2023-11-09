OBITUARY: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Rose

Gerald “Jerry” Rose, 70, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away peacefully on November 7, 2023 after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Jerry was born on June 5, 1953 to Charles Rose and Stella DiStefano in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Jerry graduated from George Washington High School in 1971. After graduating, Jerry began working in the U.S. Steel Mill in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. He then worked at Nabisco in Philadelphia before starting a twenty-three year career at General Motors in Trenton, New Jersey and then in Spring Hill, Tennessee in 1992 until he retired in 2008.

Jerry is survived by his wife Rachelle Rose, loving daughters: Jennifer Crispi (Joe), Nicole Kenner (Chris), Cynthia Armstrong (Jay). Also, he is survived by brothers Charles, Ken (Karen), Don, and his sister Kathleen Infusino (Emil), 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A lifelong fitness enthusiast, after retiring from General Motors Jerry became a fitness instructor at a local gym in Spring Hill, Tennessee. He also worked at Home Depot.

Jerry loved yard work, hanging out with his friends, eating breakfast at the Golden Dawn Diner in Levittown, Pennsylvania, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Jerry loved to laugh, joke, the Philadelphia Phillies and would occasionally snore like a grizzly bear.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spring Hill Memorial Park with visitation one hour prior to the service. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/