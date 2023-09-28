OBITUARY: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Connor

Gerald “Jerry” Connor, age 72 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Jerry was born in Sparta, Wisconsin and attended the University of Wisconsin. He later moved to Williamson County, TN where he retired from Lasko Metal Products with over thirty years of service. He was loved and cherished by all who knew him.

Preceded in death by parents, Bernard & Joan Barnharst Connor; brothers, Charlie, Pat and Rick Connor and stepson, Cye Mosley.

Survived by: wife of 40 years, Sue Connor; son, Bryan (Penny) Connor; daughters, Kelly Estes and Maggie (Bryan) Quince; stepson, Eddie (Sandra) Hargrove and stepdaughter, Tammy Harmon; brother, Tom (Nancy) Connor; sisters, Barbara (Bob) Perkins, Eileen (Donnie) Wineland and Laurie (Doug) Sparks, sixteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; his sweet pup, Rocky and special friend, Allen Hazelwood.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 29, 2023, with Gary Fewell officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Visitation with the family will be 4-8 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

