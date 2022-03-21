OBITUARY: Gerald Edward Parham Sr.

Gerald Edward Parham, Sr. was born in Franklin, TN February 4, 1934, to E.E. “Jack” and Allene Parham. On March 18, 2022, he got to meet Jesus face to face.

He is preceded in death by his wife Ruth Parham, parents Jack and Allene Parham, sisters Nancy Johnston and Marie Earp.

Survivors include daughter, Gena (Jackson) Brunger, son, Gerald Parham, Jr. “Jerry” “Buck” (Dawn), and sister Linda (Daniel) Lampley. Grandchildren: Kevin (Crae) Brunger, Jonathan (Jenni) Brunger, Erin (Geof) Thayer, Zachariah Parham, Isaiah (Suzanne) Parham, Davy (Leesha) Kotsch, Daniel (Megan) Kotsch, and Dillon Kotsch. Great-grandchildren: Gemma and Fiona Brunger, Finley and Eric Brunger, Simon and Soraya Thayer, Maya Evans, Mia, Brennen, and Kye Kotsch, Kinley and Brice Kotsch, and Lily and Dawson Kotsch.

With his memory quickly fading, Gena asked him to share a word of advice. He replied, “Remember, remember God.” Gerald was a Christian and served as a deacon at the Leiper’s Fork church of Christ for many years. He was a man with determination, fortitude, love, and devotion. He was husband to Ruth for almost 64 years, with a marriage filled with love, wonder, and adventure. He served his country in the Army from 1956-1958. He is loved deeply by many and will be greatly missed.

Family will receive visitors at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, March 21st from 10:00-Noon with a Celebration of life following at noon. Burial will be at the Greenbrier Cemetery. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

To view the service live, please follow the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1647732478173597

