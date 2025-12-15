OBITUARY: Gerald Dennis McCormick

Gerald D. McCormick, Former Tennessee House Majority Leader, dies at 63

Nashville, TN — Gerald D. McCormick II, a decorated U.S. Army veteran, respected real estate broker, and longtime member of the Tennessee House of Representatives, passed away on December 11, 2025 at the age of 63. A devoted public servant and civic leader, he represented the people of Hamilton County’s 26th District with honor and distinction from 2005 until his retirement in 2018.

Born on February 22, 1962, in Memphis, Tennessee, Gerald was raised in a family that valued education, service, and integrity. He graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and later served his country in the U.S. Army during the Gulf War, where he specialized in nuclear, biological, and chemical defense operations.

Leader McCormick began his legislative career in 2005, winning election to the Tennessee House of Representatives. Over the next 14 years, he became one of the state’s most influential Republican lawmakers. He served as House Majority Leader from 2011 to 2014, guiding major legislative reforms in infrastructure, education, and business regulation.

Among his most notable achievements was his instrumental support for the Tennessee Promise, which expanded tuition-free community and technical college access to thousands of students. He also played a key role in advancing the IMPROVE Act, one of the largest infrastructure funding efforts in state history.

Gerald was known by colleagues for his calm demeanor (most of the time), strategic mind, and steady leadership, especially during times of rapid political change. He was equally active outside the legislature—serving on local boards including Blood Assurance and the Chattanooga Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

After retiring from public office in 2018, he joined The Ingram Group, under the leadership of the legendary Tom Ingram, advising on policy and strategic initiatives that particularly related to the State of Tennessee. In 2024, he was awarded the Distinguished Public Service Award by Kappa Alpha Order in recognition of his legacy of servant leadership and civic duty.

Gerald is preceded in death by his father Gerald Dennis McCormick I and his sister Melinda McCormick Woodard, his father-in-law Harold Winston Gant, and his brother-in-law, Harold Scott Gant. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kimberly Gant McCormick, daughters Cooper McCormick and Scottie McCormick Tudor, son-in-law, Graham Tudor, grandchildren Margaret (Margot) McCormick Betts and Graham (Gray) Arthur Tudor II, his mother Ruth McCormick, sisters Patti Anderson and Amy Dawson, mother-in-law Bobbie Gant, brother and sister-in-law Zach and Whitney Gant, brother-in-law Scot Woodard, lifelong friends Matt Miller and Terry Cowdrey, loyal caregiver Melissa Rodriguez, and a host of other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, fraternity brothers, Army buddies, and friends who were the pride of his life.

Mr. McCormick will Lie in State for visitation at the Tennessee State Capitol on Tuesday, December 16th, 2025 from 10:00am-11:30am. On the same day, a memorial service will be held at Belle Meade United Methodist Church at 1:30pm, with visitation beginning at 12:30pm. The internment will be held immediately following at the Middle Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery on McCrory Lane, Nashville, TN.

Gerald McCormick will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather, devoted public servant, a patriot, and a man who always led with principle, humility, and an unwavering commitment to the people of Tennessee.