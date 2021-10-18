OBITUARY: Gerald “Butch” Butler

Gerald “Butch” Butler – Age 69 of Fairview, TN. October 13, 2021. Butch, as he was affectionately known by both family and friends, worked for Nashville Blue Print Company and retired from Pro Graphics.

Survived by wife, Connie Butler; daughter, Kristie (Terry) Harper; granddaughters, Sydnei (Matthew) McDaniel and Whitley Noland; sister, Peggy (Jimmy) Stephens.

Services will be conducted Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. (visitation 5-7 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.