OBITUARY: Gerald Alan Rose

Gerald Alan Rose, age 70 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

He was born in West Palm Beach, FL to the late Charles & Stella Rose.

Gerald retired from General Motors. He attended Church of the Nativity in Spring Hill.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Rashelle Rose; daughters, Jennifer Crisp, Cynthia Armstrong and Nicole Kenner; brothers, Ken Rose and Donnie Rose; sister, Cathy Rose; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

