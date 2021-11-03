OBITUARY: Georgiarine “Renie” Raines (Tidwell)

Georgiarine “Renie” Raines, age 85 of the Boston Community passed away November 1, 2021 at her home. She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Elton & Dora Tidwell.

Renie was a member of Thompsons Station Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William “Tea” Raines; sons, Tim Raines & Jeff Raines; granddaughters, Misty Raines & Angela Polston; brother, Grady Tidwell; sisters, Iona Tidwell, Doris Tidwell, Jonell Cathey & Ann Walls.

Renie is survived by her sons, Larry (Ottie) Raines of the Boston Community and Tony (Sharon) Raines of McEwen, TN; brothers, Bobby (Hilda) Tidwell of Phoenix City, AL, Steve (Nancy) Tidwell of Antioch, TN and Paul Tidwell of Waverly, TN; sisters, Libby Tomlin of Antioch, TN and Pam Hinton of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Melody (Bobby Lewis) Garland, Tiffany (Chris) Cardona, William “Cracker Jack” (Ashley) Raines, Joseph II (Jennie) Raines and Brandy (Greg) Riley; great-grandchildren, Chelsey (Garrett) Rogers, Taylor Garland, Isabella Cardona, Aden Cardona, Ashley (Jorge Colon) Polston, Garrett Polston, Dusty Riley, Elizabeth Riley, Joseph Raines III and Jordan Raines; great-great grandchildren, Kien Crawford, Logan & Lucas Colon and Paislee Rogers; many other loving family members.

Funeral services will be held 1:00PM Thursday, November 4, 2021 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Mike Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Joseph Raines II, “Cracker Jack” Raines, Bobby Lewis, Chris Cardona, Aden Cardona and Garrett Rogers. Honorary pallbearers will be Garrett Polston, Jordan Raines & Joseph Raines III. Memorials may be made to Thompsons Station Church of Christ.

