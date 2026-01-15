OBITUARY: Georgia Marie Hall Welch

Georgia Marie Hall Welch, 97, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2026. A devoted wife, mother, and artist, Georgia’s long and creative life was marked by love, family, and a passion for painting that she carried well into her later years.

Born September 15, 1928 in Madison, she was the daughter of George H. Hall Jr. and Thelma Smith Hall. She grew up in Nashville where her father was an architect and served in the Army Air Corps as a pilot. During WW II he was stationed in Reno, Nevada where he was a flight instructor. Her years out west left a lasting impression on Georgia, who carried a lifelong affection for the mountains and sky. She returned to Nashville for her senior year of high school at Isaac Litton and attended Ward-Belmont College for two years, where her interest in art flourished. Soon after college, Georgia met Glenn Thomas Welch Sr. Their meeting was the kind of simple moment that turns into a lifelong story that began at a bus stop in Green Hills. Georgia was on her way to work at National Life and Glenn was attending Vanderbilt University. Glenn was smitten. They married in 1948. Georgia devoted herself to raising their four children, and as they grew older, she extended her care to others as a day care teacher at Bethlehem Methodist Church in Franklin. Later, she returned to National Life as the receptionist on the Executive Floor, a position where her grace and kindness made her beloved by all.

Georgia continued her passion for art by painting murals throughout the Nashville area. Some of her art could be found at Christ the King School, Woodlawn Mausoleum, and Travel Inc. When Glenn retired, Georgia stepped away from mural painting, but never her art. Together, they traveled the world, Georgia with her sketchbook and small tape recorder finding inspiration for paintings that she would continue creating into her 90s. Georgia and Glenn made their home on a family farm, where the door was always open to family and friends. Their home became a gathering place filled with warmth.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 75 years Glenn, and her sisters, Dorothy Hall Crawford and Annette Hall Roberts. She is survived by her children, Glenn Thomas “Tom” Welch Jr., Cynthia Hall Welch, Susan Welch Heeney, and Sylvia Welch Evans (Barney). Her Grandchildren, Shea Heeney ( Becca), Kevin Heeney (Jennifer), Georgia Evans Van (Josh), Rachel Evans Ingols ( Alex), Logan Ayn Berlinsky, Gaelan Berlinsky and 5 Great Grandchildren.

She has left us a legacy of love, creativity, and family that will continue for generations. The family would like to thank publicly the Staff at NHC Cool Springs and Caris Hospice for the grace and care of both of our parents in the last few years. In lieu of flowers, may we suggest donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or the Brain Injury Association of America. Visitation with family will be held at Williamson Memorial, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee, on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 2 p.m.

Source: Williamson Memorial​​

More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email