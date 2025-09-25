OBITUARY: Georgia Ann Giles Spencer

Georgia Ann Giles Spencer 1944-2025

In love and gratitude for a life well lived, Georgia Ann Giles Spencer, age 81, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born on September 11, 1944 in Franklin, Tennessee to George Blythe Giles, Jr. and Martha Carothers Giles.

Georgia Ann grew up in Franklin and Nashville, graduating from Hillsboro High School. She attended David Lipscomb College for two years before meeting the love of her life, Walter Spencer, on a blind date.

Georgia Ann led a life of love, devotion, and kindness for all those who were blessed to know her. She was an active member of Fourth Avenue Church of Christ, where she served as the day school director and a Bible class teacher to children and adult ladies. For the last seventeen years, she was an active member of Harpeth Hills Church of Christ, where she taught by example with an ever ready smile and kind word, always showing an interest in other people’s lives.

In addition to her faith, Georgia Ann was lovingly devoted to her family and friends. She was an excellent cook, an active reader, and a worker of word puzzles. She was also an active member of DAR and Associated Ladies of Lipscomb (ALL).

Georgia Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jean Marie Glass. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Walter Spencer, her son, Bill Spencer, her son, Gary (Lycrecia) Spencer, along with brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A celebration of life will be held with visitation services on Friday, September 26, 2025 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM. She will then be laid to rest in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Alive Hospice, Harpeth Hills Church of Christ Good Samaritan Fund, Williamson County Animal Center, or a charity of your choice. Also, strive every day to perform an act of kindness for someone in need. Georgia Ann always said, “It doesn’t cost a thing to be kind.” May Georgia Ann’s legacy live on through her family and friends.