OBITUARY: Georgeanna Jackson Arnold McGaw Irwin

Our beloved Georgeanna Jackson Arnold McGaw Irwin, of Franklin Tn, passed away December 11, 2029 at the age of 89.

Georgeanna was born in Morgantown, WV to the late Wilbert H. & Georgeanna Robbins McGaw. She was the founder, owner and operator of Jan Irwin Interiors for many decades.

Her surviving family members are two sons, Geoff (Susan) Irwin of Fullerton, CA and Charles (Kavita) Irwin of Orange, CA; and two daughters, Laura (Larry) Randolph of Franklin, TN and Meg (Lynn) Crew of Franklin, TN. Georgeanna’s grandchildren include Alexandra (Bruce) Anliker, Gregory (Jessica) Irwin and Emily (Morgan) Nelson; great-grandchildren, Noah, Emery, Isaiah, Oliver, Isla, Raul, Anna and Lee.

Funeral service for family and relatives will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday December 30, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Larry Randolph will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Geoff Irwin, Bruce Anliker, Lynn Crew, Larry Randolph, Gregory Irwin and Morgan Nelson.

Memorials may be made to Living Rain Ministries, P.O. Box 682965, Franklin, TN 37068. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com