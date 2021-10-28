OBITUARY: George Watson Moody

George Watson Moody, age 82 of Franklin, TN passed away October 20, 2021.

George served in the United States Army for six years. Afterwards, he worked for The Balfour Company in Attleboro, MA and Gordan B. Miller Company in Cincinnati, OH for many years. In 1990, he started his own business Emblematic Tool and Design.

Preceded in death by granddaughter, Sydney Elizabeth Robbins. Survived by: wife of 62 years, Sandy Moody; daughters, Lisa (Mark) Robbins and grandchild, Ted (Haylie) Robbins.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 1:00 PM Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Inurnment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice or a good deed for someone in need in honor of George. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com