George Washington Tomlin, Jr., age 83 of Franklin, TN passed away February 14, 2020.

Retired truck driver with CB Ragland. Preceded in death by parents, George Washington, Sr. and Virgie Elizabeth Harper Tomlin and brother, William Ellis Tomlin. Survived by: wife, Mary Yvonne Tomlin; son, Jeff Tomlin; daughter, Debra (Clay) Crowell; grandchildren, Chris (Robin) Crowell, Clint (Cassie) Crowell and Shelton Ellis Tomlin; great grandchildren, Riley H. Crowell and Cameron Crowell.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Bobby Bennett officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Doug Tomlin, Ricky Caldwell, Tim Giles, Stacey Garner, Chris, Clint & Keith Crowell. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Poteete, Jesse Owens, Jimmy King, Kenneth Henry, Hooper Inman, Buddy Eugene Tomlin, Tandy Bruce, Jimmy Bruce, Ricky Bruce, Member of VFW Post 4893, friends at Dolan’s and Logger’s Inn.

Memorials may be made to Southern Care Assisted Living, Avalon Hospice or Touching Hearts. Visitation will be 4-8PM Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com