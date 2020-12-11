OBITUARY: George Washington Cole, III

George Washington Cole, III, age 73 of Franklin, TN passed away at home peacefully with his loving family by his side on December 8, 2020.

George graduated from West High School in Nashville, TN, and then went on to receive a B.S. degree from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. He married his high school sweetheart Sandra Thomas Cole on October 4, 1969. He retired from ExxonMobil after 37 years as Territory Manager of the greater Nashville area. George dedicated his life, time and love to his family.

George is preceded in death by his parents, George W. Jr and Barbara Miller Cole. He is survived by his loving wife Sandra Thomas Cole of 51 years; handsome sons, Chip (Jill), John (Holly), and David (Jessica); grandchildren Will, Jake, Hunter, Anna Claire, and Hadley Kate; brother, Jim Cole; sisters, Judy Buchi and Trish Cole.

A private family graveside service will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Sunday December 13, 2020 and there will be more details to come regarding a celebration of George’s life in 2021. Active pallbearers will be Chip, John, David, Will, Jeremy and Josh Cole. Honorary pallbearer will be close family friend Zane Martin.

Memorial donations may be made in George’s memory to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com