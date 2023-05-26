OBITUARY: George Warren Chukinas

George Warren Chukinas was born in Kingston, PA on September 18, 1935, and lived in Luzerne, PA where his father’s family settled after immigrating to the U.S.A. from what is now Croatia. Warren passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

As a child, his family moved to Culpeper, VA where he remained until completing his degree at the University of Richmond on a track scholarship. After college, he moved from Richmond to Danville, VA where he lived for many years, then moved to Memphis, TN for several years and finally retiring in Franklin, TN.

Warren wore many hats during his blessed and almost 88 years of life but his favorite roles were in and with his family and friends. Following college, he enlisted with the Marines, worked as a high school Vice-Principal, became a long-time business executive and entrepreneur, served as a board member of various associations, and most importantly advocated for the intellectually disabled and issues surrounding mental health. This passion arose from the birth of his son and John’s diagnosis of Downs Syndrome which culminated in Warren’s appointment by the governor of VA to two terms serving on VA’s State Board of Mental Health. During his appointed service, the board recommended and helped institute special education in the public schools of VA.

Throughout school and college, Warren excelled at many sports, but his greatest success came in track as a long-distance runner with many record breaking times, some of which still remain today at his alma mater. Warren was a voracious reader, history buff, passionate lover of all animals but especially his pet cats and dogs throughout the years.

Warren was a great neighbor and friend to all. He never met a stranger and treated anyone he encountered for the very first time as his nearest and dearest friend. Warren enjoyed exploring and spending much of his time and meals with his longtime and angelic companion, Isabel Hearn.

Warren will be missed by all, but we take solace in the fact he has gone home to be with his heavenly father and loved ones and is now free of all pain and suffering. The family of Warren wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of his amazing friends and loved ones for all the care and support given to Warren in his last few years of declining health.

Warren is preceded in death by George J. Chukinas and Mary Johnson Chukinas, parents; Martha Jordan Chukinas, former wife, life-long friend and mother of his three children.

Warren is survived by his younger sister Rita Chukinas Amos (Granville): his beloved companion Isabel Hearn; three children: George W. Chukinas, Jr. (Julia), John R. Chukinas, and Mary Chukinas LaGrone (Bob); five grandchildren: Andrew J. Chukinas, Michael W. Chukinas, Robert B. Chukinas, Elise LaGrone Swayze (Carter), and Amanda (“Andie”) J. LaGrone; two dearly loved pets: his dog, Molly, and cat, Vergil.

Family visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and will be immediately followed by the funeral service to begin at 11:00 am in the same location. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations be made to the local animal shelter on his behalf. local branch of ARC. or any of the many deserving disabled veterans organizations throughout the U.S.A.

