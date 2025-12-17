OBITUARY: George Sanford

George Sanford’s life came to an end on Monday, December 15, 2025, at the age of 74 at Alive Hospice Nashville, in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Sanford was born April 27, 1951, in Williamson County, Tennessee to parents George Rush and Tina Louise Nevils.

George leaves to cherish his many memories, his devoted wife, Bernice Sanford; daughter, Arita (Michael) Jones; son, Travis (Inta) Sanford; grandchildren, Jamison Jones, Madison, Jones and Emery Sanford; sisters, Anita Nevils Black, Sheryl Rush and Evelyn Rush; sisters-in-law, Mary Frances (Eugene) Leach, Rose Nevils, Betty Burns; brother-in-law, William (Beatrice) Burns and Michael Burns; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mr. Sanford will lie in state on Friday, December 19, 2025 from 1 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family Saturday, December 20, 2025 from 10 until 11 at West Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church, 4141, Franklin, Tennessee with funeral to follow. Elder Bernard Jones, officiating, Elder Hewitt Sawyers, Eulogist.

Interment Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Columbia, Tennessee.

