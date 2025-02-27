OBITUARY: George Rollin Bright

George R. Bright passed away on February 22, 2025 at his home in Brentwood, TN. He was welcomed into the world by loving parents, Samuel and Edith Phillips Bright, Jr. on October 8, 1934 in Palestine, Kentucky.

He worked with Hoover Crushed Stone as the Chief Financial Officer. George believed in giving to help those less fortunate. He generously supported Campbellsville University, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, Baptist Children’s Home, Boys Town, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Homeless Men’s Ministry, and Brightstone which were close to his heart.

His life course was guided by his faith, and some of his favorite Bible verses were Micah 6:8, Proverbs 3:5-6, and Matthew 22:37-39. George was preceded in death by his son, Danny R. Bright.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Floydene R. Bright; daughters, Deborah (John) Elliott, Melissa (Dartland) Anderson, and Mary Beth (Glenn) Hardeman; son, Robert E. Bright; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Betty Carol Cox and Venita Bright and brother, Robert Bright, daughter-in-law, Amanda Bright.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00am to 11:00am on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 2101 Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville, Tennessee 37215. A celebration of life will follow at 11:00am.

Burial will be at 12:00pm on Friday, February 28, 2025 in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens, 700 Old US 68, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be donated to Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation, 4965 US HWY 42, STE. 1000, Louisville, KY 40222, https://nortonchildrens.com/donate/.

