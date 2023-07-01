OBITUARY: George Renner

George Renner, age 82, of Thompsons Station, Tennessee formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on June 28, 2023.

George was born in Chicago, IL to George and Ann Renner on February 9, 1941. He served in the United States Navy before dedicating over 30 years to the Chicago police department where he had the most fun! He was a lover of all things cars, could give you complete details of the make/model in seconds, and especially enjoyed hunting and adding to his own collection. Most of all, he loved his family and was always a fierce protector.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon of 58 years; his 4 children, George Renner (Amanda), David Renner (May), Michele Renner (Jim), and Melissa (Ivan) Collazo; grandchildren, George, Connor, Melissa, Alexander and Jaxson; siblings, MaryAnn, Donald, Rosemary, and Dotty. He will forever be in their hearts and missed very much everyday.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers/donations please keep your money because “charity starts at home”

He’s left us for now but his humor and wit live on in his one liners and stories.

