George Michael “Mike” Smith, age 68 of Franklin, TN passed away March 26, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents, William Truxton and Kathryn Nadene Klein Smith and sister, Barbara Kay Kolflat. Survived by: wife, Karen “Jody” Smith; son, Nathan (Jeanne) Smith; grandsons, Jacob and Isaac Smith all of Franklin, TN; brother, William (Lorraine) Smith of Petersburg, IL, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family members.

Private family graveside service will be conducted 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens in the Remembrance Mausoleum. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at St. Andrew Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be made to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt Franklin, 2105 Edward Curd Lane, #207, Franklin, TN 37064. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com