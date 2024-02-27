OBITUARY: George Estuardo Almeida

George Estuardo Almeida, age 82 of Naperville, IL and Spring Hill, TN passed away on February 24, 2024.

He was born in Ecuador to the late Jorge and Luz Almeida.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Valentina I. Belovol; sons, George Almeida and Jeffrey Almeida; step-daughters, Marina (Eugene) Kitovas and Anna (Derek) Lieneweber; grandchildren, Sebastian Almeida, Milana Kitovas & Mark Kitovas; siblings, Clemencia (Samuel) Aguilar, Elisa C. Bragg, Cesar Almeida, Carlos (Pia) Almeida, Emma Consuelo Benoit, Raul (Gladys) Almeida, Oswaldo Almeida, Fernando (Marcelle) Almeida, Ximena Almeida, Milton (Yalin) Almeida, Jorge I, (June) Almeida, Victoria Almeida Martinez and many other loving family members.

Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, February 29, 2024 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Father Jerry will serve as celebrant. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Naperville, IL. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

