George Engles Jones, age 77 of Triune, TN passed away suddenly Saturday Dec 21,2019. George was born in Williamson County to the late Bernard Jones and Helen Engles Jones. He was a 1960 graduate of Franklin High School and attended MTSU. George was a retired Commodity Broker, member of the National Guard, and member of Triune United Methodist Church. He loved Singing and all Sports.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Linda Porter Jones, sons, Mickey (Holly) Jones, Matthew (Anna) Jones, Morgan (Tara) Jones, Marty (Amy) Jones, grandchildren, Carson Jones, Ethan Jones, Chandler Jones, Rhett Davis, Audrey Davis, Travis Holleman, Samantha Holleman, sister, Betty Ruth (Dan) Fuller, and several Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday Dec.26th from 4-8pm at the Triune United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:30 AM Friday Dec. 27, 2019 at Triune United Methodist Church with Dustin Miller officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers include Jerry Rogers, Tommy Toombs, Spencer Rowland, David Rowland, Zack Porter, Josh Porter, Robert Porter, Rob Fuller, Carson Jones, Rhett Davis, Ethan Jones, Christian Dewitt, Les Porter, Chandler Jones.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to the Triune United Methodist Church.