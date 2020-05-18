



George Edward Degan Jr. August 30, 1964 – May 11, 2020

George Edward Degan Jr. – Age 55 of Brentwood, TN a loving husband, father and brother. George was a member of the Greater Nashville Church in Antioch. Preceded in death by his father, George Degan Sr. and mother, Valerie Degan. He is survived by his wife, Kelly Degan; his daughters, Miranda and Celia.

George was born in Goshen, New York. In 1977 his family moved to Stowe, Vermont. After high school he attended the University of Vermont and studied Finance. In 1993 he moved to Brooklyn, New York to attend Pace University. While working on his master’s degree in information systems he met and fell in love with Kelly Miranda. He graduated from Pace and was married in 1997.

Years later they moved to Budd Lake, New Jersey to begin a new chapter with the addition of daughters, Miranda and Celia. After residing in Budd Lake for about 15 years they moved to Brentwood, TN to be closer to their extended family.

His favorite quote, “I am a man of few words … any questions?” If you knew George, this quote is untrue as he has never known a stranger. He was always curious about the world, loved conversation and peaceful debates. His personal hobbies were continuous learning and enjoying nature. He also had a passion for space and history. While he took constant pride in his work as an Information Technology Project Manager, his true focus was God and family.

He was an active member of the Greater Nashville Church in Antioch, TN. His wife and children were a great source of pride to him as his daughters are preparing to graduate high school and further their path in life. Kelly has been his constant companion and supportive wife of twenty- three years. His witty presence will be greatly missed at all family dinners and holidays as you could always expect a firm handshake and a warm greeting.

George’s family would like to thank all his compassionate caregivers, especially the staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, his physician, Dr. Vicki Leigh Keedy, Comfort Keepers and Alive Hospice. The family deeply appreciates all the kindness by those who helped ease his path in his final months.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in George’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org or by phone at 800-478-5833.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced later to include his many family and friends.

https://www.facebook.com/gdegan

https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgedegan/

Woodbine Funeral Home



