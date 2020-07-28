



George Eddy Woodard age 73, proud native of Franklin, TN.

He was a graduate of Battle Ground Academy, a local business owner, served on the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman, past President of the noon Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow.

Eddy was proceeded in death by his parents, Ed and Dot Woodard. He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife of 52 years, Bonnie Woodard; daughters Melany Woodard and Christine Woodard McKinnon; grandsons Wilson Scott and Mason Thomas McKinnon; sister, Glenda W. Bell and brother, Gregory (Hilda) Woodard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Williamson County Humane Society. Services to celebrate Eddy’s life will be held at a later date. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.



