OBITUARY: George “David” Thompson

George “David” Thompson, age 68, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on July 13, 2024 in Franklin, Tennessee.

David was born on December 10, 1955 in Williamsburg, Virginia. He moved to Franklin in 1973 and graduated from Franklin High School in 1974. David earned his finance degree from Belmont University in 1978 where he played on the tennis team.

David married Glendra Chapman in August 1978. Their 45 years of marriage were blessed with three children, their spouses and 10 grandchildren. David was a mortgage banker and retired from FirstBank in 2022. He loved working in his garden, yard and decorating the Christmas Tree that came to be loved and cherished by everyone in the community. David’s greatest joy was watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He coached many teams through the years from baseball to basketball as a parent and then a grandparent.

David has been a member of Grassland Heights Baptist Church since 1973. He served as a deacon, a Sunday School teacher, on the Finance Committee and Building and Grounds. David loved playing softball with his buddies of The Power Team, the card game pitch with his college friends and playing home run derby with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, a guiding father, a proud PawPaw and a loyal friend. David will be remembered for his faithfulness to the Lord and love for his family and friends. He loved decorating the Christmas tree for the Grassland community to enjoy and sharing the love of Jesus through it.

David is preceded in death by his parents, George and Betty Thompson.

David is survived by his wife, Glendra; his son, John David (Lori Smith); daughter, Tabiatha (Nate King); son, Matthew (Keri Vaughn); 10 grandchildren, Eden Thompson, Ellie Gray Thompson, Emmeline Thompson, Thompson King, Peyton King, Allie King, Caroline King, William King, Carter Thompson, Tanner Thompson; brothers, Duane (Sherry) Thompson, Tim (Jennifer) Thompson; nieces and nephews; Aunts and Uncles and cousins too numerous to name.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM Tuesday, July 16, 2024 and one hour prior to the funeral at Grassland Heights Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at Grassland Heights Baptist Church, 2316 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069. Pastor Rusty Trotter will officiate. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandsons Thompson King, Peyton King, Carter Thompson, William King and Tanner Thompson, the Power Softball team, and his college friends.

David loved flowers and at his request wanted his Celebration of Life service to be full of them. In memory of David’s love for sports and his grandchildren, contributions can be made to the Franklin Athletic Booster Club, 810 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064.

