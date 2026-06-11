George Daniel Ralls, Jr., age 85 of Franklin, TN passed away June 6, 2026. George was born in back bedroom at 1118, Inglewood, TN. Attended Dan Mills Elementary and the Issac Litton High School where he played football for a bit. Graduated from Litton in 1958 and still to this day he has lunch once a month with his classmates. In high school he met his wife of 39 years, Sue Yount Ralls. They dated for six years during high school. He wanted to marry her so much but didn’t have the money for the ring, so he drove his Austin Healy to a car dealership, sold it and took the bus home so he could buy her a ring. They were married on August 3, 1963. Their daughter Suzette was born soon thereafter. Then four years later they were blessed with their son, Jack. In 1970, they moved to Franklin. He designed the house and built much of it with his own hands and still residing there after 56 years. George was an employee for 44 years at Nashville Gas Company/Piedmont. He started as a serviceman directly after high school. He then moved to Warehouse Supervisor and the Distribution Supervisor. While at Nashville Gas, he was in charge for many years of running the Nashville Christmas Parade. He was also a member of the Air Force Guard as an airplane mechanic in the early 60’s. His true passion was his family, fishing, helping his neighbors and his faith. He never met a stranger and could tell you stories just about anything, whether it be fishing, history of Nashville, growing up. He had a great memory of Nashville.

Always the handyman, he could fix about anything.

Preceded in death by wife, Sue Yount Ralls; son, Jack Browndan Ralls; parents, George Daniel Ralls, Sr. and Vera Meadows Ralls and sister, June Ralls Denny.

Survived by: daughter, Jill Suzette Ralls (Joey) Lane; grandchildren, Colby (Paige) Ralls, Joseph Lane, Daniel Lane, Morgan Ralls, Brighton Ralls and Jake Ralls; great grandchild, Hudson Lee Ralls-Gipson; longtime companion, Delores Dockum and her family; brother-in-law, Bill Denny; nieces and nephews, Scott (Jackie) Denny, Kurt (Eli) Denny and Dawn (Bill) Evans and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will be in Sparkman Cemetery. Colby Ralls, Jake Ralls, Daniel Lane, Joseph Lane, Kurt Denny, Scott Denny, Julian Moore and J.J. Aguilera will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Retirees of Nashville Gas Company and Class of 1958 Issac Litton High School. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.