George Clark Parrish III, 77, of Brentwood, TN, passed away at Williamson County Medical Center on May 4, 2026.

He was born on January 21, 1949, in Nashville, TN, to Mildred Moncrief Parrish and George Clark Parrish Jr. George lived in Nashville, TN, for his entire life. He earned a college degree from Austin Peay University, where he played football, and a master’s from Middle Tennessee State University. George was known for his love for cars, sports, and his family. He taught Health and Wellness at LaVergne High School. He also coached Wrestling and Football for over 40 years. During his coaching career, he took several wrestlers to State, and one even made it to the National level. He enjoyed collecting Classic cars, attending monthly Pontiac Club meetings, and Saturday car meets. He also loved spending time outside, spending time with family, and enjoying a fresh Pecan Pie with his coffee in the mornings. He was especially fond of his grandchildren and their accomplishments.

In addition to his parents, Mildred Moncrief Parrish and George Clark Parrish Jr., he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Clayton Parrish; his brother Bobby Parrish; and his nephew, Charles Michael Parrish. George is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ronelta Jane Parrish; his daughter, Stephanie Parrish Churchwell (Larry); his granddaughter, Jada Rose Parrish; his grandsons, Mason, Hayden, Rex, and Knox Churchwell; his brother, Andy Parrish (Susie); and by other nieces and nephews.

A Public Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, Nashville, TN 37211, from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. George will be buried at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN 37204, following the service.

George C Parrish III will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

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This obituary was published by Woodbine Funeral Home – Hickory Chapel.