OBITUARY: George “Buzz” Dennis Fields

George “Buzz” Dennis Fields, age 72 of Franklin, TN passed away January 7, 2021.
George is preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Elizabeth Fields. He is survived by his son, Jesse Fields; daughters, Josie (Rick) Culpepper and Jeannie (Andy) Hale; brother, Jim Fields; sisters, Jayne (Jack) Simms, Clayta (Rick) Godziebiewski, Iris (Peter) Moscone, Janet (Wayne) Bayless and Gwen (Darrell) Phillips; grandchildren, Andy (Karolann) Hale, Gracie Hale and Aaron Hale.
Funeral Services will be held 1:00PM Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Thomas officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.