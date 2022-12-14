OBITUARY: George Brantley Roberts Jr.

George Brantley Roberts, Jr. of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, he was 82 years old.

He was born in Savannah, GA to the late George Sr. & Irma G. Roberts.

George was an amateur Astronomer with several published articles. He enjoyed woodworking, scuba diving, computers and was known as the “Renaissance Man”. George retired from Bellsouth/AT&T after 36 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Katherine Stewart; father, George Sr., mother Irma Roberts Hutchison, and step-father, William S. Hutchison, Sr.

George is survived by his brother, John (Suzie) Roberts and step-brother Thomas (Cathy) Hutchison; nieces & nephews, Helen Joyce (Paul) Watts, Suzie Williams, Sheri Williams, Tracy Stewart and Mark Stewart; great-niece, Neva Kraft; great-nephew, Dylan Winn; astronomy colleague, Robert Tut (Jennie) Campbell.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 15, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Phil Schmidt will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

To view the service live, please reference the link below.

http://https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY3MDk2NTkxNjIyNDQ4OCZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/