OBITUARY: Georgann C Halliday

Georgann C. Halliday was born on August 5, 1941, and passed away peacefully February 1, 2026 in Brentwood, Tennessee, following a long and courageous battle with dementia.

Georgann dedicated more than 20 years of her professional life to Import/Export at NuclearData in Schaumburg, Illinois. In 1992, she moved to Arizona, where she continued her career with ST Microelectronics in Phoenix until her retirement in 2007.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Marguerite Coleman; her beloved husband, James Halliday; and her cherished great-granddaughter, Jenny Sanborn. Georgann is survived by her three loving children: Tami Halliday; Jamie Halliday (Chris Denlinger Sr.); and Sean Halliday. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren—Meghan Sanborn, Brittany Anderson, Kim Misek, Kayla Keegan, Danielle Schaff (Cameron), Keara Halliday, and Collin Halliday—as well as eight great-grandchildren.

She will be remembered by her family as a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother, and cherished great-grandmother. Her warmth, strength, and love will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A private memorial service with her immediate family will be held in Colorado at a later date.