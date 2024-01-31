OBITUARY: Genevieve Jarvis Rhodes

Genevieve Jarvis Rhodes, age 92, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at her residence.

Born on May 19, 1931, in Poplarville, Mississippi, Genevieve was the daughter of the late John Jarvis and the late Pauline Parker Jarvis.

Throughout her entire career, she dedicated herself to the noble profession of nursing assistance. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Chicago, Illinois. She married Nate Rhodes on March 14, 2005; he preceded her in death in November of 2023. Genevieve cherished the time spent with her husband and was an avid Chicago sports enthusiast.

She is survived by her children, Ronald (Vera) Tillman, Alice Moore, Keith (Karen) Tillman, Tonya Jelks, sister, Alfar Palmer, ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ernest Jarvis, Elner Jarvis, Alice Jarvis, Moses Jarvis, Reed Jarvis, Bessie Jarvis, Will Jarvis, and Dorothy Mae Hart, and half-brother, Edward Lark Dear.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in Maury Memorial Gardens. A visitation will also be held on Sunday from 10:30 – 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

