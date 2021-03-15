OBITUARY: Geneva Baker Lillard

Mrs. Geneva Lillard, age 96, of Franklin, Tennessee, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 14, 2021.

She was born in Sylvia, Tennessee to Homer C Baker and Jennie Love Baker Outlaw on August 27,1924. She married Elder Davis Milton Lillard on September 14, 1947 at Cool Spring Primitive Baptist Church in the Peytonsville Community. She graduated from Nashville Business College. She worked as a Clerk for Phillips and Buttorff in Nashville, Nursing Technician in several Franklin nursing homes, an elected Williamson County School board member, worked for many polls with elections, Volunteer Pink Lady and later was hired as a receptionist at the Williamson Medical Center. She was a lifelong member/officer in the Hillsboro Home Demonstration Club, a supportive minister’s wife, and a devoted member of the Big Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church. More importantly, her family was her first love.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband Elder Milton Lillard of 40 years, brothers, Hollin, Rollin, and Thomas Neal and sisters, Ruby Street and Pauline Choate and one son-in-law, John A Lawlor. Survived by son, Paul (Lynn) Lillard and daughter, Ruth L Lawlor (Mark) Boshers; grandchildren, Paul Claiborne (Michele) Lillard, Jr. and Jenni (Derek) Hitt and Brooke Estelle (Dale Jno-Baptiste) Lawlor; great grandchildren, Zoey Lillard, Eleanor Davis and Kiran Hitt; sisters in law, Eunice Lillard and Billie Jean Lillard and other loving family members.

Visitation will be 1:00 – 3:00 PM Monday, March 15, 2021 at Big Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church on Liberty Pike in Franklin, Tennessee.

Funeral services will be held 3:00PM Monday, March 15, 2021 at Big Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church on Liberty Pike in Franklin, Tennessee with burial at Cool Spring Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery following. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to Cool Spring Cemetery or Big Harpeth Church.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Lori, Carmen, and the Avalon Hospice staff, care givers Keela Calhoun and Tammy Hammond, and members and friends of the Big Harpeth, Cool Spring, McKenzie and Triune Primitive Baptist Churches who Dad and Mom pastored many years. A special thank you to Elder Doyle Hurst for his love and support of pastoring Geneva and the Lillard family.