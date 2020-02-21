Gene Brown of Franklin Tennessee, died on February 19, 2020 after an extended illness with prostate cancer.

He was born October 1938, with his twin brother, Dean in Hoagland, Indiana. The twins were the last of five boys. Gene graduated from Hoagland High School, Hoagland Indiana. He later graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, and also obtained an MBA from Wayne State University with a focus in finance. Gene worked as a professional engineer in various industries of manufacturing. He worked in automotives at General Motors, Detroit, Michigan, and International Harvester, Fort Wayne, Indiana. He then worked in the filter industry at Fleetguard, Cookeville Tennessee, and at Baldwin Filters, Kearney Nebraska, where he was Vice President of Engineering. He had an impactful and fulfilling career and has thirty-five patents for his innovative and creative engineering designs.

Gene will be remembered for his outgoing and fun-loving personality and his great sense of humor. Gene had a big and gentle heart. He loved deeply and was compassionate and generous towards others. He was creative and intelligent, and was a natural at problem solving. He valued education and nothing brought him greater pride and satisfaction than seeing his children and grandchildren pursue and succeed in their education and professions.

Gene was preceded in death by his first wife of thirty years, Rita Von Gunten Brown, his parents Ruth and Lloyd Brown, and his brother, Kermit. Gene is survived by his loving wife Margaret Bearden Brown, of Franklin Tennessee. Margaret and Gene recently celebrated 24 years of marriage. He is survived by his devoted daughters: Nicole Agbunag (Arnold), and Elizabeth Ramsey (Paul), and stepdaughters Gina Getter (Rusty) and Dawn Weed. Gene is survived by his brothers: Brice Brown (Shirley), Lynn Brown, and Dean Brown (Helen). He is survived by his seven grandchildren: Rita Marie Julian (Ryan), Hannah Agbunag, Pete Ramsey, Andrew Agbunag, Ruth Ann Ramsey, Maria Agbunag and Sarah Bette Ramsey. Also, Gene has four step grandchildren: Brooke Mayer (Stewart), Courtney Hannaford (Alex), Brittany Baker (J.R.) and John Charles Weed. Additionally, Gene has five step great grandchildren. Gene also has ten nieces and nephews from the Brown family, and seven nieces and nephews from the Von Gunten family.

Visitation with Gene’s family will be held Friday, February 21st, 6:00-8:00 PM in Otey Hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 510 West Main 37064, Franklin. The funeral will be Saturday, February 22, at 10:00 AM, at St. Paul’s, with burial following at 2:00 PM, Crestlawn Cemetery, Cookeville, TN. Pallbearers will be Pete Ramsey, Andrew Agbunag, Ryan “Bud” Julian, Alan Brown, Mike Cavacchini, Larry Webb, Murray Huber, Paul Deepen. Honorary pallbearers: Dr. Bob VanDervoort, Dr. Charles Sidberry, Herb Moore, Rev. Charles Grimes, Don Menze, George Taylor, Sam Ferrise, Roy Sieber, Ed Raymond, Michael Haman. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com