OBITUARY: Gea Jolley

Gea Jolley, age 74, a resident of Franklin, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at The Reserve at Spring Hill.

Born on September 1, 1948, in Tuscumbia, Alabama, Gea was the daughter of the late Donald Cochrane Wolfard and the late Loula Elizabeth Huston Wolfard. She enjoyed researching genealogy and family history. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons: Anthony (Melissa) and Eric (Elizabeth) Downing, brothers: Don (Blanche) and Rusty (Janett) Wolfard, sisters: Cindy (Neal) Hudson and Krystal (Jim) Sammons, and grandchildren: Bryant, Lily Claire, and Liam.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Jolley.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 3:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church in Franklin, TN. The reception will follow at 3:30 PM. Interment will be held in Tuscumbia, Alabama at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

