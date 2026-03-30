Gayle Duncan Gilmer, age 82, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on March 18, 2026, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by loving family members.

Born Martha Gayle Duncan on July 6, 1943, in Lobelville, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Mabel (Long) Duncan. In 1961, Gayle graduated valedictorian at Lobelville High School. On April 3, 1964, Gayle married J. Wayne Gilmer, and they celebrated 52 years of marriage. In addition to her parents and husband, Gayle was preceded in death by her brother, Van Duncan, and grandparents, William T. and Mary Lora (Brown) Duncan, and Henry Hugh and Hattie (Coble) Long, Jr.

Gayle is survived by her son Scott (Amber) Gilmer; daughter Shelby (Michael) Elswick, M.D.; grandchildren Adaline Gilmer, Hope (Connor) Manuel, Hunter (Emily) Olds, Sydney Olds, Skylar Olds, Lawson Olds, Brady Elswick, Brooks Elswick, Noah Elswick, and Amber (Travis) Dales; great-grandchildren Sage Manuel and Bentley Dales, and numerous other family members.

A lifelong learner, Gayle emphasized the importance of education to her family and others. After her children were grown, she returned to her studies, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin, and furthered her graduate education at Vanderbilt University. She channeled this passion into a meaningful career as a special education teacher at Perry County High School.

An active member of the church of Christ, Gayle also served her community by volunteering on the hospital and library boards and knitting for others.

A graveside service before burial will be held Monday, March 23, 2026, at 12 Noon at the Gilmer Cemetery, Lobelville, with Bro. Bill McDonald officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Lobelville Public Library (55 S. Main St., Lobelville, TN 37097), the Gilmer Cemetery fund Bank of Perry County, 33 S. Main St., Lobelville, TN 37097), or the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.

The family extends a special thank you to Sanjay Mohan, M.D., and the staff of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center for their excellent care. In addition, the family greatly appreciates the companionship of friends and neighbors she enjoyed at Everleigh.

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This obituary was published by McDonald Funeral Home, Inc. – Hickman County.

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