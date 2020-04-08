Gayle Arleen DeCarlo, age 84 of Franklin, TN, formerly of North Hills, California, passed away April 1, 2020. Born in North Hollywood to the late Chet & Rosemary DeCarlo.

After growing up in Southern California, and having a career at The Walt Disney Studios, She moved cross-country to Tennessee after retirement. It was here that she settled in Franklin, Tennessee and enjoyed gardening and joining many social groups, including a Gardening Club.

Gayle is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Sweitzer of California and Glenn (Debbie Carroll) Sweitzer of Franklin, TN; sister, Carolyn Huffine of Arroyo Grande, CA; granddaughter, Parker Sweitzer of Orlando, FL and her beloved dog, Mousse. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/TheWesthavenFoundationInc/GayleDeCarlo to go towards a park bench memorial and beautification in her neighborhood. You can also reach out to Glenn Sweitzer at freshdesign@comcast.net. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com