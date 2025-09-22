OBITUARY: Gary Wayne Henry

Gary Wayne Henry, age 69, of White Bluff, Tennessee, passed away on September 18, 2025.
Gary worked as a janitor at Westwood Elementary School in Fairview from the time the school opened until his retirement. He was a laid-back man who enjoyed fishing, watching TV, and watching wrestling.
He loved his family dearly—his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren—and treasured every family get-together. Gary also had a special love for animals.
He will be remembered for his kind heart, his easygoing nature, and the love he shared with those around him.
Visitation: will begin on Sunday, September 21, 2025 from 2 – 9 PM and will continue on Monday, September 22, 2025 from 11:00 AM – until time of service at Spann Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: will begin at 3:00 PM on Monday, September 22, 2025 from the Chapel of Spann Funeral Home.
Interment: will be at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.
Survived by:
Wife of 50 years:
Patricia “Pat” Monahan Henry of White Bluff, TN
Daughter:
Heather Brannon (Jason) of Nashville, TN
Son:
Michael W. Henry of White Bluff, TN
Sisters:
Judy Cook of Ashland City, TN
Lavergne Cook (Johnny) of Ashland City, TN
Bessie Henry of Nashville, TN
Brothers:
Hugh Henry (Susan) of Ashland City, TN
Jessie Henry of Ashland City, TN
3 Grandchildren
3 Great Grandchildren
As well as several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Edward F. and Margaret Louise Williams Henry
Arrangements by Spann Funeral Home & Cremation Services (615) 446-1123
