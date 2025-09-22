OBITUARY: Gary Wayne Henry

Gary Wayne Henry, age 69, of White Bluff, Tennessee, passed away on September 18, 2025.

Gary worked as a janitor at Westwood Elementary School in Fairview from the time the school opened until his retirement. He was a laid-back man who enjoyed fishing, watching TV, and watching wrestling.

He loved his family dearly—his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren—and treasured every family get-together. Gary also had a special love for animals.

He will be remembered for his kind heart, his easygoing nature, and the love he shared with those around him.

Visitation: will begin on Sunday, September 21, 2025 from 2 – 9 PM and will continue on Monday, September 22, 2025 from 11:00 AM – until time of service at Spann Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: will begin at 3:00 PM on Monday, September 22, 2025 from the Chapel of Spann Funeral Home.

Interment: will be at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.

Survived by:

Wife of 50 years:

Patricia “Pat” Monahan Henry of White Bluff, TN

Daughter:

Heather Brannon (Jason) of Nashville, TN

Son:

Michael W. Henry of White Bluff, TN

Sisters:

Judy Cook of Ashland City, TN

Lavergne Cook (Johnny) of Ashland City, TN

Bessie Henry of Nashville, TN

Brothers:

Hugh Henry (Susan) of Ashland City, TN

Jessie Henry of Ashland City, TN

3 Grandchildren

3 Great Grandchildren

As well as several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by:

Parents: Edward F. and Margaret Louise Williams Henry

