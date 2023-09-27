OBITUARY: Gary Ward Price

Professional grandfather and amateur retiree Gary Ward Price passed suddenly on September 23rd, 2023 at the far-too-young age of 65.

Preceded in death by his parents Herbert Benjamin and Edwina Sturdevant Price, he is survived by his wife, Becky Price, daughter, Brooke Hess, and son, Palmer Price. Also left behind are son-in-law Rick and three grandchildren: Delaney, Cullen, and Blakelyn Hess; sisters Donna Hudson (Carl) and Karen Price (Les Kalish); nephew David Kalish (Sandra Nakasone); niece Jessica Petersen (Chad); grandniece Brianne Lupson and grandnephew Ethan Petersen; as well as many cherished extended family and friends.

Gary was born on September 5th, 1958 in Norwalk, CT. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Tennessee and later his Master’s in Business Administration while employed as an engineer. In his later years, Gary would drastically change course to the life of an educator, teaching both in and out of the Metro Nashville Public School system before finally settling into his retirement.

Gary enjoyed baking, grilling, and all facets of the modern, at-home culinary practice (except cleaning up afterwards). The aroma of homemade breads permanently filled his kitchen, and you could paint a map of his life by tracking the care packages full of Christmas cookies he sent out every year.

A skilled craftsman, he could oft be found in his outdoor workshop designing and building furniture, or his indoor workshop fashioning stained glass art, both frequent gifts to his loved ones. Gary also took up beekeeping, constructing his own “bee boxes” to house them and collecting more honey than he ever knew what to do with.

Beloved husband and father, “D”, brother and best friend. An avid debater, a friendly neighbor, a wealth of sensible suggestions, an always-willing extra set of hands, a role model. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, September 28th, 2023, with visitation from 2:00 to 3:00 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Mark Price and Rev. Sam Clarke will officiate.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Gary’s memory to the Wounded Warriors Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org).

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME – 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin TN 37064 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/